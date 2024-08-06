Khumalo shares views on Sirino’s move to Chiefs

“I think he comes to Chiefs at the right time, he really wants to play," says the Chiefs legend.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo believes that Amakhosi will benefit a lot from Gaston Sirino’s experience.

Sirino, who parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns recently after a six-year stay with Brazilians, was unveiled by Chiefs recently as one of their four signings.

The others being goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and defenders Bongani Sam and Rushwin Dortley.



With many former Sundowns having struggled at Chiefs over the years, there’s a bit of skepticism especially from the Amakhosi fans that Sirino could also flop at the Naturena-based outfit.

Khumalo, however, is optimistic that Sirino would blossom under the guidance of new coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team.

“If you look back in history, it’s true what you’re saying [that former Sundowns players have struggled at Chiefs]. But having watched him play at Sundowns, he did well,” said Khumalo on SABC Sport’s Soccerzone.

“But I think he comes to Chiefs at the right time, he really wants to play. He was not given a fair deal at Sundowns and I’m not talking bad about them, but I’d like to believe that.

“But now he also comes to a new setup, because of new coaches, who are highly qualified and I’d like to believe that Nabi and his team will benefit out of Sirino’s experience because this is exactly what Kaizer Chiefs need at the moment.”

Why Chiefs signed Sirino

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has explained why the club decided to sign the 33-year-old Sirino.

“We have decided to add some experience in our team by bringing in Sirino,” Motaung Jnr told Chiefs media.



“We know his quality and we believe he will help us this coming season and we’re looking forward to him sharing his experience with our younger players.

“Gaston’s ability to unlock a tight defence with his guile and craft will add an extra dimension to the team’s creativity and his attributes fit with our idea of how we want to play,” he added.