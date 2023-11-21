Bafana defender Mudau open to European move

Mudau has been linked with English Premiership side Burnley in recent weeks.

Khuliso Mudau says even though he is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns, he’ll consider a move to Europe.



The 28-year-old Bafana Bafana defender has been linked with English Premiership side Burnley in recent weeks.



Speaking to the Safa media, Mudau said if an opportunity for him to go overseas comes, he’ll grab it.



“Obviously there are rumours here and there, but I’m focused on my team… my current team, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mudau told Safa media.

“I’m very happy, to be honest, but if an opportunity like this can come, obviously I’ll take it,” he added.



As reported in the Phakaaathi supplement on Tuesday, Mudau’s recent stand-out performances for both Sundowns and the Bafana Bafana national team have intensified discussions about securing an overseas move for the 28-year-old defender.



With notable contributions to Hugo Broos’ Bafana side, questions about Mudau’s absence from European leagues have gained momentum.



During Bafana’s friendly against Ivory Coast last month, the Elephants’ coach Jean-Louis Gasset expressed bewilderment at Mudau’s non-presence in Europe, emphasising he’s at the prime age for a potential move at 28.



The window for European clubs to show interest in players above 30 is shrinking, as they increasingly focus on long-term investments.



An overseas move not only promises financial benefits for Mudau but also holds potential advantages for Bafana Bafana, particularly if they qualify for the Fifa World Cup.



With the player already drawing interest, scouts will reportedly be keeping a close eye on him during the up-coming Caf Champions League and Caf Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January.