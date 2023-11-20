Sekhukhune United appoint Seema as new head coach

Seema, who left Polokwane City last week, replaces Brandon Truter.

Last week, Phakaaathi reported that Sekhukhune were set to appoint Seema as their new coach and now the club has confirmed his appointment.



“Sekhukhune United Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as Head Coach effective immediately,” read a statement from Sekhukhune on Monday.



Seema, who left Polokwane City last week, replaces Brandon Truter who was let go by Babina Noko also last week, after a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



Commenting on his appointment, Seema said he there is lot ahead of him and his technical team, therefore they have to hit the ground running.



“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Chairman, Mr. Simon Malatji for having afforded me an opportunity to lead the team,” said Seema.



“I’m most appreciative of how the negotiations between my management team and the Club were handled, in a respectable and candid manner. There is obviously a lot ahead of us and therefore I have to hit the ground running.”



“I don’t wish to make any promises except to offer my work ethic and dedication to the Club and its supporters.”



Seema’s first game in charge of Sekhukhune will be against RS Berkane in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D clash away in Morocco on Sunday.