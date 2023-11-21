Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star George Lebese shifts focus to business

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese might have managed to move away from football and concentrate on other things.



But, a source close to the winger says Lebese still feels hard-done-by the game as he never finished the way he wanted.



Lebese has been without a club since returning to the country from a spell in the US with Colorado Switchbacks FC – he had to return home due to Covid-19.



The winger has made efforts to try and get a new club in the DStv Premiership, with Moroka Swallows one of the clubs that he attempted to secure a contract with, but things didn’t go to plan.



The former skilful Chiefs and Sundowns winger has since opted to get into business but it has been revealed that deep inside he is hurt by the way things turned out for him in his football career.



A source says Lebese had huge plans for how he was going to end his football career, but at the age of 34, and now close to two years without playing competitive football, it’s highly unlikely that he will be able to do what he had planned before.