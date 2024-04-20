Bafana’s Foster nets as Burnley thrash Sheffield United

Lyle Foster got back on the English Premier League scoresheet for Burnley on Saturday as they won 4-1 at Sheffield United to boost their chances of surviving relegation.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Foster netted to put the Clarets 3-1 up in an impressive showing against their relegation rivals.

The 23 year-old cooly slotted home from inside the penalty area in the 58th minute for his first goal of 2024.

Foster, who had a long period out of the team last year as he recovered from mental health issues, and was also out injured for a period in 2024, now has five goals in 20 appearances this season for Burnley.

Burnley still need a miracle

Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany will now hope Foster’s return to scoring form can help the Clarets as they bid to avoid dropping back into the Championship next season. With just four games left to play, Burnley are likely to need at least two more wins if they are to have a chance of staying up.