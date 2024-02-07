Bafana players spotted walking barefoot, Mokwena explains why

While many were surprised to see images of some Bafana Bafana players walking barefoot on the pitch, this is a norm at Mamelodi Sundowns, according to coach Rulani Mokwena.

Bafana players Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena were captured walking barefoot during a pitch inspection for one of their Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games in Ivory Coast, which led to many people asking themselves what might be the reason behind it.

Especially because most players are seen wearing flops or sneakers when doing pitch.

“Walking barefoot is also known as grounding or earthing, has been associated with several potential spiritual and physiological benefits,” Mokwena explained on his social media account X.

“From a spiritual standpoint, walking barefoot can be seen as a way to connect with nature and the earth. It’s believed to help people feel more grounded, centered, and connected to the world around them. This practice is thought to promote mindfulness and a sense of being present in the moment” added the Sundowns coach.

“Physiologically, proponents of grounding suggest that walking barefoot allows the body to absorb free electrons from the earth through the soles of the feet. This is thought to have antioxidant effects, reducing inflammation and improving overall well-being. Some small studies have shown potential benefits such as better sleep, reduced pain, and lower stress levels, although more research is needed in this area.”



“It’s important to note that while many people find walking barefoot to be a positive experience, these benefits are largely anecdotal. As with any health practice, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your routine,” Mokwena concluded.