Bafana’s Williams happy to be a role model for Nigeria’s Nwabali

'He has been amazing this season, but hopefully tomorrow he can concede so we can go to the final!' said the Bafana captain.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been superb for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Lenoir Records/BackpagePix

When Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams takes the field for his side in Bouake on Wednesday, for their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Nigeria, he is likely to see a familiar face donning the gloves for Nigeria.

Sundowns’ Williams and Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali have already faced off this season in the DStv Premiership, Masandawana picking up a 2-0 win over Chippa in Port Elizabeth in August.

At that stage, Williams knew he was likely to captain Bafana at the AFCON, but Nwabali could not have predicted he would be Jose Peseiro’s number one choice in the Ivory Coast.

After all, before he took the field for Nigeria’s AFCON opener against Equatorial Guinea, the 27 year old had not played in a competitive match for his country.

Standing proud

Five games and four clean sheets later, however, Nwabali is standing alongside Williams in doing the Premier Soccer League goalkeeping fraternity proud.

“I am happy for him,” said Williams at the pre-match press conference.

“I had a chat with him when we played against each other in Port Elizabeth. He told me I inspire him, and with the way he is playing now, I am just happy to inspire a fellow professional.

“Tomorrow we will share the stage together, and continue doing what we have been doing, trying to be the best goalkeepers we can be He has been amazing this season, but hopefully tomorrow he can concede so we can go to the final!”