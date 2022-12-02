Bantwana coach hails charges after good start in Cosafa Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following a positive start in the Cosafa girls Under-17 Championships, Bantwana coach Delisiwe Mbatha is happy with how her charges have followed instructions which led to their 4-1 victory over hosts Malawi in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Adrielle Mibe scored a brace in the first half, before Mabahle Mdelwa and Khutso Mogano got a goal each to complete a successful victory for Bantwana and giving them a good start into the tournament.

“I am very happy and the girls are very happy. The thing that makes me happiest the most is the fact that the girls can take instructions and act on them. Whenever we give them instructions, they communicate among themselves and motivate each other,” said Mdelwa after the game.

The young South Africans will now prepare for their next encounter against Namibia on Saturday.

Mbatha reckons the win against the hosts will boost the players morale ahead of their clash against their Southern Africa neighbours.

“We are looking forward to the next game against Namibia. Our game against Malawi has given us confidence ahead of the next match. The girls need a bit of recovery and we will have a light training session today,” she added.

“We will talk to the girls because we saw a couple of mistakes against Malawi. They lost concentration at times and this is very, very dangerous, especially in the second half.”