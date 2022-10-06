Banyana arrive in London ahead of Australia friendly

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana landed in London, England on Wednesday, where they will take on Australia in a friendly match that is part of the teams preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The friendly against Australia comes after Banyana played Women’s Copa America champions Brazil in two friendly games in South Africa, with the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions losing the first game 3-0 at the FNB Stadium and the second 6-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes playing the likes of Brazil and Australia is good for the South Africans, especially if they want to be ready for the global tournament. But, going to the World Cup, she hopes her charges will be clinical in front of goal.

“Playing teams like Australia will definitely help us to prepare for the World Cup, that is the most important thing for us, to be ready for the tournament. We are going out there with the intention of doing everything we can to make sure that we win the match, that is our goal,” said the Banyana coach.

“We played Brazil the last time and the result was not that great, but … the performance from the team was good, especially in the first game. It is a pity that we couldn’t utilise our goal scoring chances.

“That is another major issue that we are trying to fix as a team, to get everyone to be clinical in front of goals because we are capable of creating many … chances. We need to make sure that by the time we go to the World Cup we will have sorted out our goal scoring problems.”

In the team that is London, veteran Janine van Wyk is a notable absentee having missed out on the selection.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Andile Dlamini had to be left out of the team because of family bereavement, while Noko Matlou, Noxolo Cesane and new-comer Cynthia Makete missed out on the trip due to paperwork. The Banyana and Australia friendly will be played on Saturday at Kingsmeadow Stadium.