Tembo says Sekhukhune deserved the victory over Pirates

Sekhukhune United might have just turned their poor start in the DStv Premiership campaign around with a victory over Orlando Pirates, a win that coach Kaitano Tembo believes was well deserved for his Limpopo-based side.

Sekhukhune managed to break their six game run without a win when they defeated Pirates 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, a victory that made Tembo really happy.

Before the Bucs game, Sekhukhune were sitting in 14th place on the league standings, but at the moment, the club has jumped to 11th spot with 10 points in the bag after nine games. This was Babina Noko’s first win since 10 August when they edged Golden Arrows 1-0 at home.

Tembo says his team played really well against the Buccaneers and reckons the substitutions he made in the second half played a huge role in getting maximum points on the day. But right now, the focus is on their next league encounter against SuperSport United Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

“I think it is well deserved three points, we played very well. We started very well in terms of possession. We got into good areas and we did what we wanted to do in turning their defence and forcing them to defend on the sides,” said the Babina Noko mentor.

“We had some good chances. I think when they went one man down (Pirates has Thabiso Monyane sent off in the second half) we slowed down the pace. But after making the changes, we energised the team. We deserved three points, we are putting this game behind us now and we are looking forward to Friday’s game.”

Sekhukhune will be facing a SuperSport side Tembo knows very well, having coached there before joining Babina Noko. Matsatsantsa are currently under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, and the team is in third place on the log with 14 points.