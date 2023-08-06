Banyana coach Ellis defends Swart after World Cup exit

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Desiree Ellis has defended goalkeeper Kaylin Swart for her mistake after Banyana Banyana were knocked out of the Fifa Women’s World Cup by Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday.

Ellis’ charges lost 2-0 against the Dutch side in the last 16-round with Swart making a mistake that led to the second goal in the second half.

The Banyana mentor believes the game could have ended differently had her forwards utilised their goal-scoring chances and pleaded with South Africans to take it easy on Swart, whom she believes had a great game despite her howler.

“Look, yesterday we spoke about how to win the game we needed to score more goals. We had a lot of opportunities, especially in the first half to kill off the game. Because we knew the quality of the Netherlands. We also knew that even when we conceded with a set-piece, the chances we created should have put us out of sight. But, that happens,” said Ellis during the post-match conference.

“I think our goalkeeper had a fantastic game up until that moment. And I hope our people remember her for how she played, not for that one incident. In the end the legs were there for us to keep on pushing for the duration of the game. But they are going to be in the game and they are going to know that we are here. We spoke about underdogs, but I don’t think there are any more underdogs in this World Cup. Because of a decision here and there we could be speaking differently now.”

Banyana’s run at the tournament might have ended, but the team certainly left a mark. The Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions managed to finish second in Group G and qualified for the knock-out stages of the tournament.

By doing so, they became the first South African football team to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

“I think the whole of South Africa should be proud of this team. I know they got up very early in the morning and everyone expected a victory. But we also played against a very good side, a side that was not expected to be on top of the group, but they ended on top. We wish them the best in the next round. We are just proud, but disappointed of course, but proud of the players,”



Ellis added that losing Bambanani Mbane and Jermaine Seoposenwe due to injuries also made things difficult for the team against the Dutch.

“Losing Bambanani and Jermaine in the first half also didn’t help in the way we set-up. But we brought a squad of 23 players and the others who came in did really well.”