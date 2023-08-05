Stellenbosch stun Pirates in league opener

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates lost their opening game of the DStv Premiership season, going down 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Campbell stars on debut as SuperSport down Richards Bay

Pirates were brought down to earth following a successful tour in Spain where they won against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel, Indipendiente del Valle of Ecuador and played to a goalless draw against Spanish team UD Las Palmas.

It was an intense game from the first blow of the whistle, with a high tempo as both sides were trying to get the opening goal of the match. The Buccaneers looked more likely to get the first goal, but they weren’t getting things right in the final third.

Patrick Maswanganyi let a good chance go into waste when his shot from inside the box failed to trouble Lee Langeveldt at Stellies goals.

The home side started to look more dangerous as time went by, but they just couldn’t find the back of the net as well with their high energy and speed.



In the 29th minute, Pirates looked to have scored the first goal of the match, however, Monnapule Saleng was denied by the poles.

With a few minutes left before the half-time break, the hosts managed to get a lead through Antonio van Wyk who beat the offside trap before putting the ball between goalkeeper Sipho Chaine’s legs.

Stellies came close to doubling their lead through Jayden Adams in the 50th minute but his shot went over crossbar.



A few minutes later, Zakhele Lepasa also got a chance at the other end for Bucs, but he was quickly closed down by the Stellies defence.

It was more of who wants to get a goal, with Stellies looking to extend their lead, while the Buccaneers were looking for an equaliser.



ALSO READ: Mhango joins Swallows after AmaZulu exit, Mabasa becomes a Bird



As the minutes went by, Bucs became more desperate for a goal as they let chances go to waste, while the home side tried all they could to manage the game.

Bucs made a number of changes in their search for a goal bringing on new signing Katlego Otladisa to help on their attack, but things weren’t just going their way still.



Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi let a good chance go into waste after his shot from inside from the box didn’t trouble Langeveldt in Stellies poles.