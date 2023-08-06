Banyana’s World Cup dream ended by Netherlands

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana bowed out of the Fifa Women’s World Cup after they were edged 2-0 by the Netherlands in the last 16-round of the tournament in Sydney on Sunday.

Banyana, who were only in their second Word Cup, held their own against the Dutch team as they created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities, but they just couldn’t bury them.

Coach Desiree Ellis would be proud of the determined performance by her team despite the loss against the finalist of the previous global tournament.



Thembi Kgatlana had the first shot at goal for Banyana in the eighth minute after a good counter-attack, but her shot was not powerful enough to trouble Dutch keeper Daphne van Domeslaar.

A few minutes later, the European team claimed the lead after Jill Roord headed the ball home from close range.



Just after the 20th minute, Banyana almost suffered a huge blow as Jermaine Seoposenwe was involved in a clash with a Dutch player, but the midfielder came into the match despite looking uncomfortable.

Netherlands almost scored their second goal of the match through Danielle van de Donk, but Banyana keeper Kaylin Swart made a great save in the 28th minute.



In the 30th minute, Seoposenwe could not continue with the game and she was replaced by Wendy Shongwe.

Banyana kept on asking questions in their quest for an equaliser with Kgatlana once again testing Domeslaar, who made a save from the striker’s shot in the 36th minute.



The Dutch weren’t threatening in their attacks, with the Banyana defence very firm.

Kgatlana wasted a glorious opportunity inside the box just before the break while defender Bambanani Mbane also had to leave the game due to an injury.

In the early minutes of the second half, Banyana conceded a second goal, but thanks to VAR, it was judged off-side keeping the African champions in the game.

However, the Dutch were enjoying much of the ball possession, while Banyana’s efforts upfront were fruitless.



Netherlands went on to extend their lead in the 69th minute after a clumsy mistake by Swart, letting in a shot by Lineth Beerensteyn.

The Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions kept on making some good attacks, but still, finding the back of the net was hard.

The game ended with Banyana not being able to even get a consolation goal, as the team bid farewell to the global tournament.