Khumalo blames humid conditions for Amajimbos loss to Colombia

"Conditions were very humid, very hot, " said the Amajimbos coach.

The South African Under-17 team, Amajimbos, lost 2-1 to a 10-man Colombia outfit in the second international friendly match in Palmira on Wednesday afternoon.



Neo Bohloko scored the opening goal of the match in the 56th minute, but Amajimbos conceded the equaliser five minutes later.

The home side then took the lead in the last 11 minutes of the match to register their first win over Amajimbos, with the teams having played to a 2-2 draw on Monday.

Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo blamed the hot weather conditions in Palmira for the loss.

“Conditions were very humid, very hot, without maybe moving away from the game itself. We played very well, but again learning needs to happen,” said Khumalo in a short video made by Safa media.



“Playing a team that doesn’t come at you, playing low block, double low blow, where we needed to explore the width of the game, We tried, but at the same time I’m not blaming my boys, they tried to keep possession and they tried to play well. We only needed a moment of individual brilliance, a dribbling person to dribble and create situations where it’s two versus one, but other than that we did well.”

“We are far from finished as we are still working on creating a team that will take us to the U17 Afcon and the 2025 Fifa U17 World Cup,” concluded Khumalo.