Banyana star Motlhalo leaves Glasgow City, joins US club

US club Racing Louisville have announced the signing of Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo.



Motlhalo joins the National Women’s Soccer League (NSWL) outfit from Scottish league champions Glasgow City FC.



Her move to Racing comes after the club recently lost another Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana to Liga MX Femenil side Tigres.



"Louisville paid an undisclosed transfer fee to acquire Motlhalo. She'll join Racing Louisville ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

“Motlhalo signed a two-year contract through the 2025 campaign with a mutual option for 2026,” read a statement from the US club.

Motlhalo, who first played in the NWSL with the Houston Dash in 2018, has 20 goals in 72 appearances for the South Africa national team, first breaking through with the senior team as a 17-year-old.



“I am very excited for the new journey and new challenge that I am about to embark on,” Motlhalo told the club’s website.



“To be playing in the NWSL for Racing Louisville FC, it is an honor, and I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. I am grateful for the opportunity, and I am looking forward to the season.”

Ryan Dell, Racing Louisville’s general manager said: “Linda is a great addition to our club, both as a player and person.



“We are really excited to sign a world-class talent who can create and score goals. She already has immense international experience at just 25, and her previous time in the NWSL will help her adjust quickly to our team. We’re looking forward to her joining the group and hitting the ground running.”



Racing coach Bev Yanez added: “Her deception and creativity stood out early, and it was evident quickly that we wanted her to be a part of our squad,



“She is exciting to watch and dangerous on the ball, especially with her awareness of how to expose space quickly.”