Bafana Bafana player ratings — Mali 2 South Africa 0

Phakaaathi rates the performance of the Bafana Bafana players during the Mali defeat.

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Teboho Mokoena, Percy Tau, Sphephelo Sithole and Thapelo Maseko singing the National anthem during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match between Mali and South Africa at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mali in their opening group game of the Africa Cup of Nations at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Khorogo on Tuesday night.



South Africa played well in the first half and created some good chances, including a penalty that was missed by Percy Tau, in the early stages of the game.

Things though fell apart for Hugo Broos’ charges in the second half, especially after conceding the first goal, which was scored by Mali captain Hamari Traore in the 60th minute.

Even though there were some glimpses of brilliance from some Bafana players, others simply did not come to the party.

Here Phakaaathi rates the performance of the Bafana Bafana players, out of 10, during the Mali defeat.

Ronwen Williams 6

The Bafana Bafana skipper wasn’t troubled much by the Mali attackers, especially in the first half, and he dealt with their long range shots comfortably. He could have done better to prevent the shot from the free kick that led to Traore’s tap in, but he couldn’t do much to prevent the second goal by Lassine Sinayoko because his defence let him down.

Khuliso Mudau 4

The Mamelodi Sundowns right back struggled against the pacy Malian wingers and didn’t offer much going forward.

Mothobi Mvala 6

Mvala read the game well in the first half and covered his centre-back partner Siyanda Xulu in the first 45 minutes. He also distributed the ball well, but things changed in the second half and he committed some unnecessary fouls, which put his team under pressure.

Siyanda Xulu 3

Xulu had a terrible game and was lucky to finish it without getting a red card. He was at fault for the second goal after he failed to close down Sinayoko, allowing him space to shoot and score the killer goal.

Aubrey Modiba 4

Just like Mudau, Modiba was often caught ball watching and did not offer much going forward. He dropped into the middle most of the time and forced Mvala to cover for him.

Teboho Mokoena 5

Mokoena did not have the best of games according to his usual high standards; he was bulldozed in the middle of the park by the likes of Amadou Haidara. He was unlucky not to score Bafana’s consolation goal towards the end of the match when his free kick hit the upright with Djigui Diarra well-beaten.

Sphephelo Sithole 4

Sithole did well in the first half when Bafana Bafana had possession, but he disappeared in the second half. He could not cope with the physical Mali midfielders.

Percy Tau 6

The Al-Ahly forward caused problems for the Malian defenders in the opening minutes of the first half, but he lost his footing after he failed to give Bafana an early lead from the penalty spot. He sky rocketed his shot. After that miss, Tau tried to make amends by taking unnecessary shots at goals when he should have passed the ball to a teammate who was in a better position to score.

Thapelo Maseko 4

He tried to take players on with his skill and speed, but the strong Mali defenders didn’t give him time or space to operate in. In the end, the game looked too big for the young Sundowns winger.

Themba Zwane 5

Showed glimpses of his usual self in the first half and played some nice short passes with his teammates much to the delight of some Bafana fans from the stands. But the Sundowns star disappeared in the second half and was substituted by Mihlali Mayambela after 70 minutes of play.

Evidence Makgopa 6

The Orlando Pirates striker was one of the star performers for Bafana in the first half. He linked well with the likes of Tau, Zwane and Maseko. He created the penalty that was missed by Tau. Things did not go well though for him in the second half and he was silenced by the big Mali central defenders.



Substitutes:

Mihlali Mayambela (On for Zwane in the 72nd minute)

Not in the game enough to get a rating

Zakhele Lepasa (On for Makgopa in the 72nd minute)

Not in the game enough to get a rating

Thapelo Morena (On for Maseko in the 87th minute)



Not in the game enough to get a rating