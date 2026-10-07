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Belgian giants targeting Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

7 October 2026

04:57 pm

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According to reports, Gent are not the only club following the Bafana Bafana defender.

Belgian giants targeting Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza

Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns has attracted interest from European clubs. Photo: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

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Reports suggest Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza is a target replacement for KAA Gent after Mouhamed Ngom was injured.

The Senegalese centre-back has reportedly torn his cruciate ligament and will be out of action for at least six months.

And according to transfer watcher Ekrem Konur, Gent are interested in Khoza, who is currently under contract with Sundowns. The 22-year-old Mamelodi-born central defender has already earned four caps for South Africa.

Khoza was promoted from the Sundowns development academy, and he made his debut for the Brazilians in 2024. Since then, he has appeared 50 times and scored four goals as a defender.

According to Konur, Gent are not the only club following the Bafana Bafana defender, as Austria’s SV Ried and French Ligue 2 outfit FC Nantes are also showing interest in the lanky defender.

Transfermarkt estimates Khoza’s value at 850,000 euros (over R15 million).

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Austria belgium Betway Premiership France Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)
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