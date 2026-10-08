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Sundowns looking to end domestic cup drought against Pirates

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

8 October 2026

11:37 am

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"We've fallen short a few times in this competition. It has sort of been our Achilles heel," Kekana said.

Kekana looking to end domestic Cup drought against Pirates

Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns following the FIFA Intercontinental match against Al-Ahli FC at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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If recent head-to-head cup finals are anything to go by, Orlando Pirates will be quietly optimistic ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed the upper hand over Sundowns in recent knockout meetings. The last time the two sides met in the top eight final, Pirates won on penalties after a goalless draw in 2023. They also got the better of Sundowns in the 2024 Nedbank Cup final.

Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is well aware that Pirates have had their number in cup competitions, having also fallen short against them in the MTN8 semi-final last season.

“Going into this game, we’re highly motivated because of how we won against Al-Ahli Saudi. It’s going to be important for us to assert ourselves,” he said.

“Because we’ve fallen short a few times in this competition. It has sort of been our Achilles heel, but I think the mood and energy in camp is different. We’re all highly motivated and positive about this weekend’s fixture.”

Despite their struggles against Pirates in knockout football, the Brazilians did beat their rivals 2-1 in their most recent meeting, a Betway Premiership clash.

Downs to leave everything on the field

Kekana is expecting another tactical battle when the two giants go toe-to-toe for the first piece of silverware of the 2026/27 PSL season in front of a sold-out crowd in Durban.

“When I arrived at Sundowns, it (games against Pirates) was always just a battle but right now, it’s about the one who can get it right tactically,” said the experienced defender, who turns 34 at the end of this month.

“It’s going to be one of those, and we just hope that it’s going to be an enjoyable one for the neutrals and our supporters. We’re going to leave everything on the field, even if it has to be a piece of our skin.”

The final presents Sundowns with an opportunity to end their barren spell in domestic cup competitions, with their last triumph coming in 2022 Nedbank Cup.

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They have also not won the MTN8 since 2021, and Kekana is hoping they can rise to the occasion and end that drought.

“At Sundowns, we don’t play in competitions just to compete. We play in them to dominate,” he concluded.

“Last season we were unfortunate not to get anything locally, but we have given ourselves a chance especially at the start of this season. We’re highly motivated and lads are just eager to go.”

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Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
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