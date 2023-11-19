Broos plays down Sundowns influence on Bafana squad

'For me it's more important that I have a team and a team that wins,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has rejected suggestions it was the Sundowns players in his Bafana starting that were the main reason for Saturday’s win. Picture: Backpagepix.

Hugo Broos has refuted the notion that part of his team’s 12-match unbeaten run is down to Mamelodi Sundowns players dominating the squad.

The Brazilians had six players in Bafana Bafana’s starting line-up during the 2-1 win over Benin in a World Cup qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

His counterpart Gernot Rohr mentioned after the game that the DStv Premiership champions’ influence is visible in South Africa’s organisation with Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane all featuring.

The match also comes on the back of Sundowns lifting the African Football League before the international break with the aforementioned stars playing a starring role in the triumph.

“But it’s not only that and I will not tell you that it’s because of those players that we won the game,” said Broos.

“We played with 11 players. We even played with 15 because there were some changes in the second half with the injuries. So there were less players from Sundowns but we won the game.

“Don’t make a story about that. Whether it’s a Sundowns player, Pirates or SuperSport player or whatever, for me it’s more important that I have a team and a team that wins so it’s not because of them or others.”

Fan power

The Belgian was happy with the lively crowd in Durban and believes they played a key role in the narrow win over the West Africans.

“I was so happy to see so many people today and they helped us in the difficult moments,” he added.

“Let’s hope for the next home games that the crowd will be there because we deserve it, this team deserves. We lost three times in two and half years. A team like that deserves to be supported.

“I know a big number of supporters were here so it’s also good for the players on the pitch because even when they are tired, they will make the last sprint or make the tackle because of the support being there.”

Broos and his charges will once again put their unbeaten streak on the line with an away game against Rwanda on Tuesday, looking to make two wins in as many matches in their quest to qualify for a 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada.