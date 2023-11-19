Daily news update: Voter registration, ANC election poster blunder and Koeberg’s Unit 1 returns
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news update, the African National Congress (ANC) has apologised to Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya for using her image on its election poster.
Eskom has announced the successful synchronisation of Unit 1 at the Koeberg Power Station with the grid on Saturday.
South Africans have a reason to celebrate as Bafana Bafana kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Benin in a match held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
News Today: 19 November
‘Proof of address not required’, says IEC as more than 300,000 people register to vote
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged to update their details and register to vote ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The two-day voter registration weekend got underway on Saturday.
More than 23 200 registration stations have opened across all provinces, which will work between 8am and 5pm on both days.
ANC apologises to Mandisa Maya for election campaign poster blunder
The ruling party raised eyebrows on social media by sharing a poster urging people to register to vote for the ANC for its stance on transformation.
Step aside ANC: Multi-Party Charter now largest movement in Gauteng, says Steenhuisen
The African National Congress (ANC) is no longer the largest political movement in Gauteng, according to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen was speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg outside the offices of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday
The DA lodged a complaint with the SAHRC against Rand Water for escalating water shedding that is, according to the party, crippling service delivery, collapsing Gauteng’s economy, and robbing residents of their constitutional right to water.
Truck driver arrested for allegedly selling Eskom’s heavy fuel oil worth R500k for R40k
Police have arrested a truck driver for allegedly stealing heavy fuel oil meant for use at Eskom‘s Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga.
The truck driver’s arrest was a result of an investigation by the NatJOINTS’ Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, which was established to address security, crime and corruption-related matters at Eskom.
Weather update: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail expected three provinces
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the western parts of the North West, north-western parts of Free State and western KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
Unit 1 at Koeberg Power Station back in operation
This after the longest outage in the station’s history, during which three original steam generators were replaced with new ones.
The mechanical work for replacing the steam generators was completed on 28 July, Eskom mentioned in August during an update on the unit’s progress. At the time, Eskom promised to synchronise the unit to the grid in November.
Tau helps get Bafana off to a perfect World Cup start
Bafana Bafana opened their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over Benin in a match that was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Striker Percy Tau and defender Khuliso Mudau were on target for South Africa, who came into the game knowing that a win would put them on top of group C after other matches in the group ended in draws during the week.
AKA starts SAMA weekend with win on Friday as Mass Country voted Best Engineered album
Late rapper AKA’s album Mass Country, in collaboration with Robin Kohl and Itu, was voted the Best Engineered album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) last night in the untelevised ceremony. AKA is the most nominated artist with eight nominations.
Mass Country was released 14 days after AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was murdered in Durban. Since his passing, AKA has received posthumous plaudits for the album.