Daily news update: Voter registration, ANC election poster blunder and Koeberg’s Unit 1 returns

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the African National Congress (ANC) has apologised to Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya for using her image on its election poster.

Eskom has announced the successful synchronisation of Unit 1 at the Koeberg Power Station with the grid on Saturday.

South Africans have a reason to celebrate as Bafana Bafana kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Benin in a match held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

News Today: 19 November

‘Proof of address not required’, says IEC as more than 300,000 people register to vote

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged to update their details and register to vote ahead of the 2024 general elections.

A voter places his ballot in the box at the Union Building voting station in Pretoria on 1 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The two-day voter registration weekend got underway on Saturday.

More than 23 200 registration stations have opened across all provinces, which will work between 8am and 5pm on both days.

Read more here

ANC apologises to Mandisa Maya for election campaign poster blunder

The African National Congress (ANC) has apologised to Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya for using her image on its election poster.

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The ruling party raised eyebrows on social media by sharing a poster urging people to register to vote for the ANC for its stance on transformation.

Read more here

Step aside ANC: Multi-Party Charter now largest movement in Gauteng, says Steenhuisen

The African National Congress (ANC) is no longer the largest political movement in Gauteng, according to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

DA leader John Steenhuisen in Newtown, Johannesburg, on 23 October 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Steenhuisen was speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg outside the offices of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday

The DA lodged a complaint with the SAHRC against Rand Water for escalating water shedding that is, according to the party, crippling service delivery, collapsing Gauteng’s economy, and robbing residents of their constitutional right to water.

Read more here

Truck driver arrested for allegedly selling Eskom’s heavy fuel oil worth R500k for R40k

Police have arrested a truck driver for allegedly stealing heavy fuel oil meant for use at Eskom‘s Camden Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Picture File: An Eskom sign at the entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

The truck driver’s arrest was a result of an investigation by the NatJOINTS’ Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, which was established to address security, crime and corruption-related matters at Eskom.

Read more here

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the western parts of the North West, north-western parts of Free State and western KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Picture: iStock

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for strong, damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Read more here

Unit 1 at Koeberg Power Station back in operation

Eskom has announced the successful synchronisation of Unit 1 at the Koeberg Power Station with the grid on Saturday.

This after the longest outage in the station’s history, during which three original steam generators were replaced with new ones.

Photo: ESI Africa

The mechanical work for replacing the steam generators was completed on 28 July, Eskom mentioned in August during an update on the unit’s progress. At the time, Eskom promised to synchronise the unit to the grid in November.

Read more here

Tau helps get Bafana off to a perfect World Cup start

Bafana Bafana opened their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over Benin in a match that was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Percy Tau (centre) celebrates after putting Bafana Bafana 1-0 up. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Striker Percy Tau and defender Khuliso Mudau were on target for South Africa, who came into the game knowing that a win would put them on top of group C after other matches in the group ended in draws during the week.

Read more here

AKA starts SAMA weekend with win on Friday as Mass Country voted Best Engineered album

Late rapper AKA’s album Mass Country, in collaboration with Robin Kohl and Itu, was voted the Best Engineered album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) last night in the untelevised ceremony. AKA is the most nominated artist with eight nominations.

AKA’s Mass Country took home the Best Enginerred album at the untelevised Samas on Friday night. Picture: akaworldwide/Instagram

Mass Country was released 14 days after AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was murdered in Durban. Since his passing, AKA has received posthumous plaudits for the album.

Read more here