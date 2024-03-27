WATCH: Broos tells Bafana players he is staying!

Hugo Broos (far right) is staying on as Bafana head coach. Picture: Richard Pelham – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images.

Hugo Broos has told his Bafana Bafana players that he has no plans to leave his role as head coach of South Africa.

The official Twitter account for Bafana Bafana put out a video on Wednesday that showed Broos speaking to his squad after they had played to a 3-3 draw with Algeria in a thrilling international friendly at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

“What you have heard and what you have read, there is nothing,” Broos tells his players.

“And why should I leave such a good team as you?,” he added, to rapturous applause.

A media report from Tunisia this week claimed that Broos was ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement with the Tunisian Football Federation to take over as head coach. Other reports in Belgium have said the 71 year-old has been in talks with Club Bruges to take over as technical director.

Repeated denials

But Broos has repeatedly denied these rumours, and these words confirm that he is set to stay with the side he took to a bronze medal this year at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. It was the first time in 24 years that Bafana had done this well at an AFCON finals.

Bafana showed again that they can be a match for the best in Africa, when they held the Desert Foxes on Tuesday in front of their own fans. Broos’ next task is to qualify the team for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals, with important qualifiers coming up in June away to Nigeria and at home to Zimbabwe.

Broos’ current contract with Safa runs up to 2026, and it seems highly likely he will leave unless something goes badly wrong in World Cup qualifying, or 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.