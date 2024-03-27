Broos – Bafana don’t need to fear any team in Africa

'We don't have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos believes Bafana have nothing to fear from any team on the continent. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos saw Bafana Bafana’s 3-3 friendly draw with Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night as further proof that the side can compete with any team on the continent.

In front of a vociferous home crowd at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Bafana continued to play the slick passing football that earned them many admirers at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In a pulsating game, Themba Zwane scored twice, including a wonderful curled finish and so did Yassine Benzia for Algeria, adding a superb overhead kick to the mix in a six-goal thriller

“It was a fantastic game from both teams, but the performance of South Africa was really good,” Broos told Safa media after the game.

“We played a very strong team and I don’t think there was much difference between the quality of our game and the quality of Algeria.

“That means we have made a lot of progress in the last months. We showed that already at the AFCON, but I think today we did it again, and we don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more.

That should stand Bafana in good stead for June’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Broos confirmed that certain new faces within the squad had raised their hands in these two friendlies – Bafana also played a 1-1 draw with Andorra last Thursday – for a place in the squad for those vital games in the bid to make it to the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“Without saying names, there were players that convinced me and that will be there in June,” said Broos.

Mokwana magic

It is safe to say that Elias Mokwana is one that convinced, putting in a great display on top of scoring against Andorra, and then coming off the bench to give a fine cameo against Algeria.

Mokwana’s mazy dribble and shot deflected in off Iqraam Rayners to put Bafana 3-2 up, though the Desert Foxes ultimately sealed a draw with Benzia’s acrobatic strike.

Rayners also may have done enough to get a place in the squad in June, outshining Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo in attack.

“Others didn’t disappoint, but for them maybe it is a bit too early (international football). They showed in camp they had qualities, but this level is higher and they still have to adapt a bit,” added Broos.