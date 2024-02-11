Broos vows work is not yet done after Bafana AFCON bronze

'Now now that we have third place, we mustn't think everything is ok,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos is lifted up by his players after Bafana Bafana sealed a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday evening. Picture: Backpagepix.

Hugo Broos has stressed that Bafana Bafana must not get carried away, after a fantastic Africa Cup of Nations saw them seal the bronze medal in a penalty shootout against DR Congo on Saturday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. .

The Bafana head coach, however, believes he has put a structure in place to help South African football move forward. He is still contracted to coach the senior national team until 2026, and has no plans to leave, despite rumours of interest from other African countries.

“We looked for players that could play a game that was not really South African,” said Broos, after goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had repeated his heroics from the quarterfinals, and saved two penalties in the shootout to take down the Leopards.

“It was more direct sometimes, with a bit of power and vertical passes, and I think I found them (those players).

“But now that we have third place, we mustn’t think everything is ok.

“There is a lot of work to do. But the basics are there, everyone knows when they play for the national team, what we expect from them. There is still progression (to be made) but we are two steps further than we were two years ago and I think that is very important.”

On rumours linking him to other jobs, Broos responded.

“I know when you get results, and have a good tournament, there are always rumours. Today, they are only rumours.

“I still have a two year contract with South Africa. So those who can decide that Hugo Broos leaves the South African job are the football association, not me. I am very happy with my team … there is a lot of work to do.”

The Bafana head coach also admitted that DR Congo were the better side in the play-off on Saturday, but praised his teams spirit in fighting right to the end for the bronze medal.

After the Leopards wasted good chances to win the game in the 90 minutes, the match went straight to penalties, and while Teboho Mokoena hit the post with the first spot kick in the shootout, Williams again saved the day.

“I said after the last game against Nigeria (Bafana lost the semifinal on penalties) that I was so proud to coach this team. I think today everyone saw why I am so proud.

“This was an exhausted team that had played two games of 120 minutes against opponents (Cape Verde and Nigeria) with one day more rest. And there was the climate. Today we were not

fresh, but when you see the mentality of this team to fight to the last second of the game.

“Players were nearly felled by fatigue but they went on, that is what makes this a deserved win.

“Congo were better than us, they had more chances, but if you fight for it like my players did today, they deserve it.”