Bafana legends robbed at gun point – report

Sources told City Press it was to do with the scrapping of a Safa security company.

Aaron Mokoena was robbed at gunpoint, according to a report in City Press. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana legends Aaron Mokoena and David Nyathi were held at gunpoint and robbed at the South African Football Association’s Technical Centre in Fun Valley, Johannesburg, according to a report in Sunday’s City Press.

Sources also suggested to the City Press that it could be an inside job, as Safa’s finance committee only a week earlier had decided to scrap the association’s security company.

“Definitely this has to do with last week’s finance committee resolution which resolved to cancel the new security company’s contract which has been marred with controversy,” a Safa source told City Press.

Another source told City Press:

“The staged hold-up is for the new company to justify why they should get the contract and why they should get a huge budget. Safa bought the entertainment resort years ago and there has hardly been any incident because nothing of value is kept at Fun Valley.”

R5 million deal

In December 2023, City Press reported that Fortico VIP Protection Service, a security company based in the Western Cape, has been controversially awarded a R5 million contract, which was more than double what the previous security company had been given.