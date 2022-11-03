Buoyant AmaZulu coach Folz eyes Pirates scalp

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After registering his first win as AmaZulu FC coach, Romain Folz is looking forward to helping Usuthu lift their first silverware of the season.



Folz’s Usuthu will meet Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Usuthu go into this clash against Bucs on a high after beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 last weekend in a DStv Premiership match.

The win against Stellies was Folz’s first since arriving in the country and the French-born coach is hoping to lead AmaZulu to another victory against Pirates.

“It is always good to have it done (to win), even though I said multiple times that I was not worried because I knew it was coming. But in terms of timing, yes, it’s even better (for the win) to have come now, but I have always said the sooner the better,” said Folz, who was appointed as AmaZulu coach last month.



“It also comes to a point where the win complements the performance, I think we had a very good game this past Sunday. More than the results itself which was needed to get into the top eight before the break in the league. It was important for us to deliver a good performance and be able to show what we can do in a game. So, I am glad the result came this time and I am also glad that it was linked to a good performance.”

Folz will certainly be seeking another good display from Usuthu troops in the MTN8 final against a wounded Pirates side who go into this clash at the back of a Soweto derby loss against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.