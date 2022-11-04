Pirates captain Maela on the cusp of history

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

On Saturday, Innocent Maela will be looking to add his name in the history books of Orlando Pirates captains who lifted a trophy at the club, as Bucs take on AmaZulu in the MTN8 final.



The Buccaneers and AmaZulu are set to lock-horns in the battle for silverware at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.



One of former Pirates skipper, Lucky Lekgwathi, also won the MTN8 as his first trophy, in a career laden with silverware.



Lekgwathi led Bucs to six trophies in back-to-back “treble” seasons between 2010 and 2012, including two MTN8 titles and two DStv Premiership crowns.

“I think it’s every player’s dream as a captain to lift a cup, especially in your first season as a captain. Obviously it is his wish as well and a good motivation for him to work hard and push the rest of the guys to work hard as well in order to win the MTN8 Cup. I remember the first time I also won a trophy for the first time as a Pirates captain, it was also the MTN8 and we went on to win the double treble,” Lekgwathi told Phakaaathi.



“This is a great opportunity for Maela and the rest of the players at the club to put their names in the history books of Pirates, they will be remembered forever after doing the job on the weekend.”

“Another thing is that when I won my first trophy as a Pirates player it was in 2003 and the captain was new, Old-John Mabizela. We went on to win the league with a new squad and that is exactly what is happening with the current players at Pirates, most of them are new and they also have a new coach.”

This will be the second time that Bucs and Usuthu meet this season. They drew 1-1 in a DStv Premiership clash last month.