Pirates learned lesson from Chiefs defeat – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says it was vital to learn what might have gone wrong suring the Soweto derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs and work on fixing the situation before MTN8 final against AmaZulu FC.



Pirates, who lost 1-0 to Chiefs in a DStv Premiership last weekend, meet Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“As usual, we have to analyse the reasons that didn’t allow us to get a good result in our last match (against Chiefs). We did the job, we analysed the reasons with the players. Losing or winning, we usually critique ourselves in order to keep on improving and that is the only way,” said Riveiro during a press conference this week.

“Obviously when you don’t get a good result you go deeper because you’re hungry and disappointed. As coaching staff, we want to change the situation as soon as possible because we are all experienced in this type of process, players and coaches. And that we need to put even more emphasis on small details in order to be the team that we want to be.”

“It wasn’t possible to be at our best in our last match even though it was good enough to get a better result and we know it as well. We don’t usually analyse the result, we try to learn from our performance.”

As Pirates continue with their preparations for the Saturday’s MTN8 final, Riveiro will be hoping that his charges forget about the Amakhosi loss and focus on winning their first silverware of the season this coming weekend.