Can Magesi maul the All Stars and upset the odds again?

Clinton Larsen's side look to make another giant-killing at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Clinton Larsen (centre) celebrates with his Magesi FC players after winning the Carling Black Label Knockout. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Clinton Larsen’s Magesi FC have a chance to become the first side to beat the Carling All Stars XI on Saturday, when the two teams face off in an exhibition match at Orlando Stadium (kick off 3.30pm).

It was the All Stars who triumphed 2-1 in the first of these games in January, beating 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout winners Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Magesi the giant-killers

Larsen’s side earned the right to play the All Stars when they lifted the 2024 Carling Black Label Knockout, stunning Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final at the Free State Stadium.

This year’s All Stars squad and starting line-up, voted for by the fans, has already been announced. Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley Du Preez, who scored in the win over Stellenbosch, is back in the first XI, as is Orlando Pirates’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) defender Jabulani Mokoena.

Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine will be the All Stars goalkeeper, while Pirates’ attacking star Relebohile Mofokeng will also start.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Bathusi Aubaas will add steel in the middle of the park, while Chiefs are also represented by Gaston Sirino.

Other DDC players in the first XI include Pirates’ Mbokazi Mbekezeli, Chiefs’ Aden McCarthy and Sundowns’ Gomolemo Kekana.

A strong All Stars bench also includes Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi, Monnapule Saleng and Tshegofatso Mabasa; Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler and Mfundo Vilakaz; And Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch.

Supporters also voted for the All Stars XI coach who will be Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro.

The task looks daunting for Magesi. But Larsen did beat Riveiro earlier in the season, breaking Pirates’ unbeaten run with a stunning 3-2 victory at Orlando Stadium in the Carling Knockout last 16.

And in toppling Sundowns, Magesi showed that this was no fluke. On their day, the Limpopo side have what it takes to beat the very best.

Needing a bounce back

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Magesi have stumbled since that win over Sundowns, losing their last three Betway Premiership games.

But this match could provide them with the perfect opportunity to get back on track in the top flight. Their next game after Saturday is a league match on December 29 against … Jose Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates.