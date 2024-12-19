Cardoso explains Sundowns change in fortunes

"I think after the first group of meetings and on the first training session, we were able to put in place some of the things that we wanted,” Cardoso said.

The resurgence under new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso continued on Wednesday night when the reigning Betway Premiership champions edged Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the Cape Town Stadium.

It was the Brazilians’ second win under Cardoso who started off his reign with a win against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League last Sunday after a run of unsatisfactory results that led to the sacking of former coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Masandawana have looked better in the previous two games since the coaching change and Cardoso has given insight into his first full week at Chloorkop and his approach to getting the star-studded Sundowns team back on track.

“After my presentation, there were a lot of meetings with all the departments to try and understand the model of function of all the departments in order to immediately adapt on the small details regarding what I think is important for the team,” Cardoso reflected.

“I’ve sent (a message) immediately after the first game to all the structures of Sundowns and it was very easy because the structure is so professional. The level of commitment of the task is so professional and it made life very easy. I think after the first group of meetings and on the first training session, we were able to put in place some of the things that we wanted.”

It’s an open secret that Mnqgithi fell out with certain senior players earlier in this season and Cardoso says he was warmly welcomed at the Tshwane giants. The Portuguese’s imprint on the team is already showing despite the quick turnaround between games.

“The group received us with open arms and an open mind which made us pour our energy out so that we could connect. I believe that after one or two days, we were all smiling. I praise the players for that and how they received us,” Cardoso added.

“It was simple to give steps in terms of what is the preparation of the coach. It was also important to pick up the team from where it was and not drastically change things otherwise you can create discomfort but we’re gradually trying to move the team forward with a lot of respect for the work that was done by coach Manqoba before us. No changes to the team otherwise the discomfort could be too big and the work would be unproductive.”