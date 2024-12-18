Rayners haunts former team as Sundowns edge Stellenbosch

Rayners has now scored five league goals in Sundowns colours.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on 18 December 2024 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns recorded another narrow 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Iqraam Rayners grabbed all the headlines again after his solitary strike earned the Brazilians all three points against his former team.

The 28-year-old striker was on target last Sunday as Masandawana edged Raja Casablanca by the same scoreline in the Caf Champions League. Rayners has now scored five league goals in Sundowns colours since making the move to Tshwane giants at the beginning of the season. He has found the back of the next on 12 occasions across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso highlights importance of Williams

The opening half belonged to the defending champions, who created plenty of good scoring opportunities, but poor finishing let them down. Lucas Ribeiro could have had a first half brace if he was clinical in front of goal. He missed two great chances that could’ve put Sundowns out of sight at the break.

Sundowns went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Rayners who made a happy return to the Mother City. Rayners’ goal came in the 18th minute after Kobamelo Kodisang set him up. The Sundowns striker rounded Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens to blast home from close range.

The only worry for new Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso would have been the injury to star midfielder Marcelo Allende who was replaced by Neo Maema after 20 minutes. The injury to the Chilean didn’t slow the visitors down as they continued their dominance in the early exchanges of the second half.

Aubrey Modiba’s shot from inside the box shaved the crossbar six minutes after the restart from a Kobamelo Kodisang pass. Stellenbosch nearly pulled one back on the hour-mark through the header of Andre de Jong. But Dennis Onyango, who was deputising for Ronwen Williams, was on hand to make a good save.

ALSO READ: Cardoso takes heart from Sundowns’ victorious start

The 39 year-old Onyango produced yet another match-winning save with 10 minutes left from Devin Titus to pull his team over the line.

Steve Barker’s men threw everything at Sundowns in an effort to steal a point but the reigning champions held on.