New signing Zungu keen to win trophies with AmaZulu

“Everywhere I’ve played, I’ve managed to win trophies, and I want to bring that same winning mentality here," said Zungu.

New AmaZulu midfielder Bongani Zungu has vowed to do all it takes to aid the club climb as high as possible on the log table and to win trophies.



The 32-year-old joined Usuthu on a permanent deal as a free agent having been without a club since he announced his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns in June.



Zungu is excited to work with AmaZulu co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusimuzi Vilakazi.

“My personal goal is to help the team climb as high as possible on the log table, assist the younger players and bring my experience to the squad,” Zungu told the club media.

“Everywhere I’ve played, I’ve managed to win trophies, and I want to bring that same winning mentality here. I know what it takes to win, and that’s my aim. I’m also thrilled to be coached by Arthur Zwane and Vusi Vilakazi.

“I’ve watched AmaZulu’s games, and the team plays the modern game. My understanding of the game will help the team, but I know I have to work hard to earn my place,.” he added.



Meanwhile, AmaZulu have announced the signing of Sandile Mthethwa who joins the club as a free agent after he parted ways with Orlando Pirates recently.



The 27-year-old Empangeni-born defender has vowed to make an impact at Usuthu.

“I will do everything within my power to make my mark in the history of AmaZulu, lift my family name, and help the club return to the top four,” said Mthethwa.



“I’m thankful to AmaZulu for believing in me. I’ve heard there were previous attempts to sign me, and now that I’m here I want to show my appreciation through hard work on the pitch.

“This club is close to my heart because it’s just two hours away from my hometown of Empangeni, so I feel at home already. I know the journey ahead won’t be easy, but I promise to give my all for this badge,” concluded Mthethwa.