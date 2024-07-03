Cape Town City unveil eighth signing

The 25-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with City.

Cape Town City have unveiled their latest signing as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs close in on Pirates defender Sam

On Wednesday, the Citizens announced that they had added defender Sibusiso Ziba from JDR Stars.

The 25-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with City.

He becomes the club’s eighth signing during the current transfer period following the addition of Petro de Luanda midfielder Carlinhos, Fortune Makaringe from Orlando Pirates, Lefa Aphane from Tzaneen United, Hasheem Domingo from Raja Casablanca , Kayden Francis from Chippa United, Namibian international Prince Tjiueza and Elson Sithole from Magesi FC.

City coach Eric Tinkler has welcomed the addition of Ziba into his squad.



ALSO READ: Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure

“Ziba is a centre back we’ve tracked playing in the NFD. He’s a versatile defender and has had a good season at his previous club. He is comfortable on the ball, good aggression and good height, so a good addition to the squad in my opinion,” Tinkler told CT City media.



Ziba was a key figure for JDR Stars in the 2023/24 Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, featuring in 29 of their 30 league games.