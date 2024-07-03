Kaizer Chiefs close in on Pirates defender Sam

Sam is seen as a direct replacement for Sifiso Hlanti who was released by Chiefs last weekend.

Orlando Pirates defender Bongani Sam could reportedly make a surprise switch to Kaizer Chiefs.



SABC Sport reports that Pirates have given the left-back the greenlight to discuss personal terms with Amakhosi.

“SABC Sport can reveal the two parties have reached an unprecedented agreement that would see a player move between the two Soweto giants should he pass a medical and have the finer details ironed out.

“If all goes well, as expected, Sam would then be part of The Glamour Boys’ pre-season training camp in Turkey from Friday,” reported the public broadcaster on Wednesday.

Hlanti was released alongside Keagan Dolly, Siyethemba Sithebe and Njabulo Ngcobo, while the club decided against renewing Jasond Gonzalez’s loan deal. .

Meanwhile, Chiefs have announced that they will jet out of the country this week in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

“This pre-season tour to the Republic of Türkiye, is set to commence from Thursday.”



It’s not clear at this stage whether incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi will be part of the delegation to Türkiye or if he will link up with the team there.

Chiefs are expected to announce the Tunisian coach this week after reportedly paying AS Far Rabat his buyout clause.