By Katlego Modiba

3 Jul 2024

Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Vincent Pule is the latest big name player to part ways with Orlando Pirates. The club confirmed the attacking midfielder’s departure on Tuesday. Pule joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits in 2018 and quickly established himself as a fan-favourite.

ALSO READ: Reports: Mokwena to leave Sundowns

The 32-year-old made 11 appearances for the Soweto giants in all competitions last season as he struggled for game time. Overall, he wore the famous black and white jersey on 140 occasions during his six-year stay at Pirates.

“After six wonderful years, Vincent Pule is leaving Orlando Pirates Football Club. The 32-year-old came here in 2018 from Bidvest Wits and immediately made an impact for the Mighty Buccaneers,” Pirates said in a statement.

“During his time with the club, Vincent went on to record over 140 matches, including 35 goal contributions (goals and assists combined), to cement his legacy for the Soweto Giants.

“On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Vincent for everything he has done for this football club. A phenomenal player, who gave us incredible moments in the field of play while also displaying qualities of a model professional off it.”

ALSO READ: SuperSport leading race for Dolly’s signature

Pirates have also not renewed the deals of Kermit Erasmus, Thabang Monare, Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Meanwhile, Angolan attacker Giberto has joined the club from Petro de Luanda 

