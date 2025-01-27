Cape Town City youngster Manyana joins US club

The US club confirmed the South African junior international's capture on the official website on Monday.

FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of midfielder Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City FC.

Manyana is a product of the City development structures in October last year and was yet to make his first team debut for the Citizens.



“Manyana will join the Orange and Blue pending receipt of an ITC and remain with the club through July 2025,” read the statement on the club’s website.

“Manyana, 19, signed his first professional contract with Cape Town in October 2024 after coming up through the club’s youth system. While Manyana has yet to make his professional club debut for the ‘Citizens’, the young midfielder has represented South Africa at the international youth ranks and was rostered for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Algeria.

“Across three group stage matches in AFCON competition, Manyana made two appearances, both starts, playing all 90 minutes in each match and registered a game winning assist against Sambia which allowed South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.



“The midfielder was also part of the South African U20 squad which won the COSAFA Cup 2024 in October, qualifying the nation for the U20 AFCON in 2025.”