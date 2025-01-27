Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

27 Jan 2025

07:20 pm

Cape Town City youngster Manyana joins US club

The US club confirmed the South African junior international's capture on the official website on Monday.

Cape Town City youngster Manyana joins US club

Xhosa Manyana of Cape Town City has joined FC Cincinnati. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of midfielder Xhosa Manyana on loan from Cape Town City FC.

Manyana is a product of the City development structures in October last year and was yet to make his first team debut for the Citizens.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm three January signings including Cele

The US club confirmed the South African junior international’s capture on the official website on Monday.

“Manyana will join the Orange and Blue pending receipt of an ITC and remain with the club through July 2025,” read the statement on the club’s website.

“Manyana, 19, signed his first professional contract with Cape Town in October 2024 after coming up through the club’s youth system. While Manyana has yet to make his professional club debut for the ‘Citizens’, the young midfielder has represented South Africa at the international youth ranks and was rostered for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Algeria.

“Across three group stage matches in AFCON competition, Manyana made two appearances, both starts, playing all 90 minutes in each match and registered a game winning assist against Sambia which allowed South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

ALSO READ: Mendieta set for Stellies return?

“The midfielder was also part of the South African U20 squad which won the COSAFA Cup 2024 in October, qualifying the nation for the U20 AFCON in 2025.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Cape Town City F.C. United States of America (USA/US)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa NPOs battle for funding as Gauteng government admits to non-compliance
Courts ‘No national unity and parties excluded’: MK party on why SABC should not use the term GNU
Politics Emfuleni’s R636 million betrayal: Critical infrastructure funds returned while residents suffer
South Africa SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union
Politics ‘He is also not clean’ – Ramaphosa under fire for ‘sheltering’ corruption-accused Cabinet members

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES