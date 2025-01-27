Chiefs confirm three January signings including Cele

'It’s been a long time coming for Thabo, and we are both glad that he’s finally here,' Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the official Chiefs website.

Kaizer Chiefs on Monday announced that they have signed striker Tashreeq Morris, winger Glody Lilepo and midfielder Thabo Cele.

Kaizer Chiefs have officially confirmed the addition of Tashreeq Morris as one of their signings of the January transfer window.

Chiefs Sign Congolese international, Glody Makabi Lilepo from French club Valenciennes FC from France

Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce a further addition to their squad with the acquisition of experienced midfielder, Thabo Cele.

The acquisition of the 30 year-old Morris from SuperSport United was an open secret, with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt long since confirming the move, as well as the exit of Congolese winger Christian Saile in the other direction.

Glody Lilepo is another Congolese winger, who has been signed from French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Cele joins as a free agent, after his contract with Russian side Fakel Voronezh ended a few days ago. The 28 year-old, who moved straight from the KZN Academy to Portugal in 2016, has never played before in the Premier Soccer League.

“We know his quality and we are looking forward to his contribution to the squad as we continue to build.”