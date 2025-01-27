Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

27 Jan 2025

01:02 pm

Chiefs confirm three January signings including Cele

'It’s been a long time coming for Thabo, and we are both glad that he’s finally here,' Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the official Chiefs website.

Thabo Cele - Kaizer Chiefs

28 year-old midfielder Thabo Cele has joined Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs on Monday announced that they have signed striker Tashreeq Morris, winger Glody Lilepo and midfielder Thabo Cele.

The acquisition of the 30 year-old Morris from SuperSport United was an open secret, with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt long since confirming the move, as well as the exit of Congolese winger Christian Saile in the other direction.

Glody Lilepo is another Congolese winger, who has been signed from French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Cele joins as a free agent, after his contract with Russian side Fakel Voronezh ended a few days ago. The 28 year-old, who moved straight from the KZN Academy to Portugal in 2016, has never played before in the Premier Soccer League.

“It’s been a long time coming for Thabo, and we are both glad that he’s finally here,” Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the official Chiefs website.

“We know his quality and we are looking forward to his contribution to the squad as we continue to build.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Emfuleni’s R636 million betrayal: Critical infrastructure funds returned while residents suffer
South Africa SANDF troops poorly equipped and ‘should not have been deployed’, says defence union
Politics ‘He is also not clean’ – Ramaphosa under fire for ‘sheltering’ corruption-accused Cabinet members
News Hope amid the Stilfontein horror: SA-made, world-first technology shows its might
News JUST IN: EFF demand Angie Motshekga resign, Ramaphosa face Parliament over SANDF DRC fiasco

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES