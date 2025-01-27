‘We want it all’, Mofokeng warns Chiefs ahead of Soweto derby

“We play every game as a cup final, so I think our winning will help us going forward. We want it all," says Mofokeng.

Relebohile Mofokeng receives Man of the Match during the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng has warned other teams that they will face a daunting task when they face the Buccaneers.

This comes after the Buccaneers began their Nedbank Cup title defence with a 3-1 victory over Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.



READ MORE: Maswanganyi double helps Pirates squeeze out Richards Bay

Patrick Maswanganyi netted a brace for Pirates, with Mofokeng providing assists for both goals. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the assurance goal for the Buccaneers in referee’s optional time after Yanela Mbuthuma had pulled one back for the Natal Rich Boys.

“I think in Durban it’s home, so we have to continue to keep them [fans] happy, so yeah I think we’re doing good,” said Mofokeng after he was presented with the Man of the Match award for his stellar display in the game.

“We play every game as a cup final, so I think our winning will help us going forward. We want it all. We want the league and the cups. I think it’s going to be very difficult for other teams to beat us because we’re used to winning.

“We just have to continue so that we keep making the fans happy,” added Mofokeng.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Riveiro will be hoping that Pirates youngsters like Mofokeng do not lose focus during the game against Chiefs as they did against Richards Bay on Sunday.

The Buccaneers, who took a 2-0 lead into the break, almost let the lead slip in the second half and they had a nervy finish to the match after Mbuthuma pulled one back for the Natal Rich Boys.

Riveiro believes the Pirates youngsters learned a valuable lesson from the Richards Bay game.

“These types of games are also important for them to understand. Like I said before, there are moments that you cannot control the game,” said Riveiro.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Youssef says Soweto derby is ’50/50′

“You just can’t because the opponent has nothing to lose and they have numbers and you are 2-0 up. You are tired, you just want to listen to the last whistle and go home.

“But it’s not possible because there’s still 30 minutes to play and you have to be there otherwise you’re not going to make it.”