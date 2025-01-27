Mendieta set for Stellies return?

'Don’t be surprised to see him back at the club,' a source told the Mgosi Squad

Junior Mendieta is wanted by his former club Stellenbosch FC. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Junior Mendieta’s return to the PSL is imminent, after he was unexpectedly released by Greek topflight club Volos FC.

ALSO READ: Zothwane to reunite with Larsen at Richards Bay

The Argentine joined Volos at the beginning of the season following a short spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he made 29 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Standout Stellies performer

Stellenbosch FC are keen to resign the Argentine, who was one of the standout performers under Steve Barker before his move to Sundowns in 2023.

“Volos FC announces the termination of its contracts with Omri Altman and Junior Mendieta, wishing them the best of luck in the future of their careers,” the club confirmed in a statement last Friday.

According to a source close to Stellies, Mendieta has already been discussed as a possible replacement for Jayden Adams who left for Sundowns during the current transfer window.

‘Highly rated’

“Junior is still highly rated by coach Steve and they remain in contact because of their good relationship. Don’t be surprised to see him back at the club. They’ve discussed reinforcing the team after losing Jayden as well,” the source told Mgosi Squad.

ALSO READ: Saavedra’s time is up at Sundowns

Before his move to Sundowns, the 31-year-old spent three seasons with Stellies, scoring 15 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions during his time in the Mother City.