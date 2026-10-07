Pirates’ ‘lucky charm’ Mbatha not focusing on records ahead of final

"Every player that is playing for Orlando Pirates must remember that they are playing for a big institution," said Mbatha.

Ahead of the high-stakes MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has opened up about the pressure in the Bucs camp ahead of the game.

The Buccaneers are set to face the Brazilians at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kick-off is at 6 pm).

“Every player that is playing for Orlando Pirates must remember that they are playing for a big institution, and they have a job to do. So, there’s always pressure not only for me but for everyone. Whoever gets an opportunity to play the game, I know they’ll do their best,” Mbatha told reporters during an MTN8 media day at the Rand Stadium earlier this week.

“We don’t tend to focus on the opponents too much. Playing for Orlando Pirates, there is pressure alone. For us, it’s about continuing to work hard and continuing to prepare for the final.”

Mbatha has also talked about his recovery from injury and his hopes that Sundowns will select him for the MTN8 final. The midfielder has returned to full training after recovering from an injury and is in contention for a position in the final squad.

“It’s a difficult situation, and it’s a difficult journey, but I believe that the team and the support that I got from the medical team really helped me,” he said.

“Coming from an injury is something that’s not really easy; sometimes you fear putting weight on the leg because it’s a difficult situation, and it tells on you mentally. So, I believe the preparation games help us a lot in getting that match fitness,” he added.

Ouaddou to count on ‘lucky charm’

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be counting on ‘lucky charm’, Mbatha, to help his team lift the MTN8 trophy on Saturday.

Mbatha has not lost any of the last 32 club games he has started across all competitions, but the midfielder is not reading much into this, saying his job is to help Pirates win.

“I’ve seen the pictures and everything, but as I said, for me, my job is to do my job with the Pirates. So, I don’t go around looking for that if the team doesn’t lose or anything, because football is about three dimensions. You win, you draw, you lose. So for me, it’s a matter of doing my job, and if the team continues winning, that means I’m part of the person that’s doing my job,” concluded Mbatha.