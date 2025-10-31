Betway PSL

Carling Knockout semifinals dates and venues confirmed

31 October 2025

05:00 pm

The semifinals are set to take place on the weekend of 8 and 9 November 2025.

Carling Knockout semifinals dates and venues confirmed

The 2025 Carling Knockout trophy Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the Carling Knockout semifinals.

The semifinals are set to take place on the weekend of 8 and 9 November 2025, with both matches set to take place in KwaZulu-Natal.

The action kicks off on Saturday, 8 November, when Richards Bay FC take on Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The following day, Sunday, 9 November, Lamontville Golden Arrows will go head-to-head with Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Both fixtures will kick off at 3pm, ensuring convenient travel for spectators attending the matches.

Tickets will are available from today at Open Tickets nationwide at R80 each. And supporters of the beautiful game have been encouraged to purchase tickets early and be part of the Carling Knockout excitement in eThekwini.

