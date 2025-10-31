Sundowns-Pirates: Six key players who could decide Loftus battle

It’s more than just three points at stake, this is a grudge match.

The stage is set for another blockbuster as Mamelodi Sundowns welcome arch-rivals Orlando Pirates to Loftus Versfeld for a Betway Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon. It’s more than just three points at stake, this is a grudge match.

Sundowns are still smarting from their MTN8 semi-final exit, where Pirates edged them on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw. Now, the Brazilians have a chance to settle the score in front of their home fans.

As the two PSL heavyweights prepare to lock horns once again, Phakaaathi Football Reporter Katlego Modiba highlights six key players who could make the difference in this eagerly awaited encounter.

Home Team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Teboho Mokoena

Big games bring out the best in Mokoena. The midfield dynamo has built a reputation for producing decisive performances when it matters most.

He rounded off the scoring in Sundowns’ 4-1 win over Pirates the last time they met at Loftus in a league encounter and also struck in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final earlier this season.

Masandawana will be banking on another commanding display from their midfield general as they look to reclaim the upper hand against their Soweto rivals.

Nuno Santos

Since joining from Vitória de Guimarães, Santos has injected energy and vision into Sundowns’ midfield. The Portuguese playmaker opened his scoring account for Sundowns against Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League and has quickly adjusted to life in South Africa. His growing understanding of teammates could prove crucial in breaking down a disciplined Pirates defence that rarely gives much away.

Peter Shalulile

The Namibian hitman seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch and when Shalulile is in form, goals usually follow. His tireless pressing, intelligent movement, and hunger for goals make him a constant threat inside the box. Sundowns will hope his killer instincts return in full force, especially as he has struggled to score against the Buccaneers in recent outings.

Away Team: Orlando Pirates

Oswin Appollis

The Bafana Bafana winger has been one of the standout signings of the 2025/26 PSL season. Quick, direct, and confident on the ball, Appollis has chipped in with vital goals and assists for the Buccaneers.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will once again rely on his creativity in the final third as Pirates look to unsettle the Sundowns backline. Appollis has two assists and one goal in eight Premiership matches, numbers he’ll be keen to improve on this weekend.

Sipho Nduli

A silent enforcer in midfield, Nduli has quickly established himself as a key figure under Ouaddou. His composure and positional discipline allow the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule to play with freedom in attack. He has settled seamlessly into the Buccaneers setup, and his ability to control the tempo will be vital if Pirates are to come out victorious at Loftus.

Kamogelo Sebelebele

Sebelebele was a constant menace to Sundowns’ defence during the MTN8 semi-final, using his pace and trickery to great effect as he scored both legs. Saturday’s clash offers him another opportunity to shine, this time in the league. If he can replicate his cup form, Sebelebele could once again be the difference-maker in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle.