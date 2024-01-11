Chiefs and Pirates announce new sponsorship deal with SuperSportBet

'SuperSportBet is proud to announce a new, bold partnership with two football powerhouses,' read a statement.

South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have announced a new sponsorship deal with the newly formed SuperSportBet.

ALSO READ: Tlale backs Sundowns influence on Bafana Bafana

SuperSportBet, which was launched earlier this month, comes on board as the betting partners for both Chiefs and Pirates, adding to many sponsorship deals the two Soweto clubs already have.

“SuperSportBet is proud to announce a new, bold partnership with two football powerhouses, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs,” read a statement.

“SuperSportBet was officially launched on 5 January 2024. The strategic collaboration between SuperSport’s innovative betting platform and the Soweto Giants aims to deliver an unparalleled sports betting experience to fans.”

Bucs boss Irvin Khoza expressed his delight with the new partnership and says it is a testament to the shared commitment of the club, along with their new partners.

“The SuperSportBet partnership is a testament to the shared commitment of Orlando Pirates, SuperSport, KingMakers, and the MultiChoice Group to elevate the sports betting experience for fans across South Africa. As a football club anchored in a rich heritage with a loyal and passionate following, the partnership is an opportunity to further build on our fans’ footballing experiences.”

Meanwhile, Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung is excited with the new sponsors and says it will allow them an opportunity to reward their fans.

“We are elated that this strong partnership gives us an opportunity to elevate the experiences we intend to bring to our supporters. This partnership with SuperSportBet will give us an opportunity to reward fans and have them participate in the game they love so much. We are looking forward to this new chapter with SuperSportBet as our partner,” Motaung was quoted as saying.

Proud partners

SuperSportbet general manager Barrie Swart says they are proud to have partnered with the two Soweto clubs.

“We are backed by champions and are proud to have partnered with such iconic South African football brands. We look forward to bringing fans even closer to the teams and games they love,” said Swaart.

ALSO READ: Fans suddenly spoilt for choice as SuperSport announce Afcon TV rights deal

Furthermore, the partnership will see a premier of an exclusive magazine show which will provide in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes access, creating an all-embracing experience for fans.