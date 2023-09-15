Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

6 minute read

15 Sep 2023

11:47 am

Julia Stuart joins Premier League Productions in the UK after leaving SuperSport

Stuart’s move to a global media house seems a natural career-move when one looks back at her career as a journalist.

Julia-Premier League

Julia Stuart was with SuperSport for eight years. Picture: julia_stuart/Instagram

After announcing her departure from SuperSport, broadcaster Julia Stuart has now joined Premier League Productions in the UK and will make her debut tonight on her new show, Team Talk.

“This is a remarkable opportunity and I’m excited to tackle the new challenge,” said Stuart in a statement.

“Leaving SuperSport was a massive decision and now the irony is it seems like I’ve only really moved channels from 202 to 203 − even though my location and the league I cover has changed completely.”

Privileged

The experienced journalist was with SuperSport for eight years, and her last hurrah was anchoring the FIFA Women’s World Cup that recently wrapped.

“I’m privileged to have been a part of the World of Champions and to have covered amazing matches and tournaments at Africa’s premier sports network,” she said when confirming her exit.

“I am also grateful for the people I’ve met and worked with along the way − those trips to Polokwane and Mbombela were definitely more fun with you. And to the football fans for always showing big love − I appreciate you! This doesn’t really feel like goodbye… so I’ll say: ‘see you later’.”

Team Talks is a weekly preview show, which is broadcast on SuperSport every Friday on the broadcaster’s Premier League channel 203 at 7pm.

ALSO READ: Black Coffee names supporting acts for his Madison Square Garden gig

Earned her stripes

“Julia epitomised professionalism and we are sad to see her go,” said SuperSport chief executive Rendani Ramovha. “Yet we are proud she is following her dream and we will still get to see her on our platform.”

Stuart became affectionate to South African soccer loving fans through her pitch side reporting in the DSTV Premiership and also as an in-studio anchor leading a team of analysts.  

Fans were quite fond of her, so much that one fan in Cape Town held a placard at a filled stadium simply jotted “Julia Stuart, can I have a photo with you please”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julia Stuart (@julia_stuart)

Stuart is a former sport editor at Independent Media and shifted from print to broadcast journalism about a decade ago.

NOW READ: ‘It was very lonely’: Trevor Noah reflects on his time on ‘The Daily Show’

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership premier league supersport

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe