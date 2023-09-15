Julia Stuart joins Premier League Productions in the UK after leaving SuperSport

Stuart’s move to a global media house seems a natural career-move when one looks back at her career as a journalist.

After announcing her departure from SuperSport, broadcaster Julia Stuart has now joined Premier League Productions in the UK and will make her debut tonight on her new show, Team Talk.

“This is a remarkable opportunity and I’m excited to tackle the new challenge,” said Stuart in a statement.

“Leaving SuperSport was a massive decision and now the irony is it seems like I’ve only really moved channels from 202 to 203 − even though my location and the league I cover has changed completely.”

Privileged

The experienced journalist was with SuperSport for eight years, and her last hurrah was anchoring the FIFA Women’s World Cup that recently wrapped.

“I’m privileged to have been a part of the World of Champions and to have covered amazing matches and tournaments at Africa’s premier sports network,” she said when confirming her exit.

“I am also grateful for the people I’ve met and worked with along the way − those trips to Polokwane and Mbombela were definitely more fun with you. And to the football fans for always showing big love − I appreciate you! This doesn’t really feel like goodbye… so I’ll say: ‘see you later’.”

Team Talks is a weekly preview show, which is broadcast on SuperSport every Friday on the broadcaster’s Premier League channel 203 at 7pm.

Earned her stripes

“Julia epitomised professionalism and we are sad to see her go,” said SuperSport chief executive Rendani Ramovha. “Yet we are proud she is following her dream and we will still get to see her on our platform.”

Stuart became affectionate to South African soccer loving fans through her pitch side reporting in the DSTV Premiership and also as an in-studio anchor leading a team of analysts.

Fans were quite fond of her, so much that one fan in Cape Town held a placard at a filled stadium simply jotted “Julia Stuart, can I have a photo with you please”.

Stuart is a former sport editor at Independent Media and shifted from print to broadcast journalism about a decade ago.

