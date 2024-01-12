Riveiro said to have invited Mokone for training with Pirates first team

'The coach was amazed by the young man’s abilities,' said a source.

After impressing for the Carling Black Label All Stars, Orlando Pirates Diski Challenge captain Jabulani Mokone has been invited for more regular sessions with the Bucs senior team, a source has revealed.

ALSO READ: Fans suddenly spoilt for choice as SuperSport announce Afcon TV rights deal

Mokone was one of the DStv Diski Challenge players that were voted for by fans to form part of the All-Stars team, which took on Carling Black Label knockout champions Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The defender played the entire game for All Stars, as they sailed to a 2-0 victory against the Maroons, to walk away with R2 million in prize money.

Mokone formed part of the All Stars, which also featured the experienced AmaZulu FC defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Ngcobo and another youngster – Masibonge Ngidi of Usuthu.

It has been revealed that Mokone impressed Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, who was guiding the All Stars team, and the Spaniard praised his reserve team skipper for his performance.

‘Amazed’

“The coach was amazed by the young man’s abilities. He knew that he was talented, but didn’t expect such a performance. He spoke to him after the match and told him to keep on working hard. He has also been invited to train with the Pirates senior team more often,” said the insider.

“I’m certain coach Riveiro will be keeping a very close eye on him following that match. I think it’s safe to say that he has won himself a place in that Pirates squad and coach Jose doesn’t shy away from giving someone who is talented a chance.”