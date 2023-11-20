Chiefs are in good hands, says Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung is throwing his support behind his son, Kaizer Motaung Junior, entrusting him with the responsibility of steering the club to greater heights.

The club is grappling with significant pressure to break free from a nearly decade-long trophy drought, placing Kaizer Junior at the forefront as the football director with full authority to lead the club.

As the club faces challenges, there have been calls from some Amakhosi supporters for Kaizer Senior to return and take charge.

Despite these calls, Kaizer Senior, recently inducted into the South African Hall of Fame, hosted a celebration at FNB Stadium alongside club legends.

During the event, affectionately known as Chincha Guluva in his prime, Kaizer Senior expressed confidence that the club is in capable hands under Kaizer Junior’s leadership.

“I believe what he (Kaizer Junior) is saying makes sense, I have given my baton over to them to continue the journey,” said Chincha Guluva.

“So, it’s a responsibility on their shoulders now and of course, I can only look on from the sides…

“Look on and support them in any or whatever way I can,” added the 79-year-old Kaizer Senior.

“I will support their initiatives to ensure this brand continues to grow in leaps and bounds.”

Kaizer Senior calls for patience

Kaizer Senior also thanked the club’s supporters for helping grow the club into what it is today, and also urged them to be a little patient.

“I can only say to the fans, ‘thank you very much for the support over the years, and continue supporting the team you have so much love for’.

“A little bit of patience will be a great deal of help, we’re in a rebuilding stage at the moment.

“And we want to continue the journey, making sure it’s successful so we can become strong. But we also rely on their strength and we thank them for that.”

Chiefs have not had a bright start to the current season, getting knocked out of both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup.

They are also in the bottom half of the DStv Premiership standings with 14 points off 12 games and in 10th position.

Chiefs return to action on Sunday where they visit Soweto neighbours, Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium.