Chislett completes Chiefs’ transfer Tuesday

Midfielder Ethan Chislett was the final signing announced by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, as their squad revamp continues under Nasreddine Nabi.

The 26 year-old signs as a free agent after leaving English side Port Vale at the end of the 2024/25 season.

We are pleased to announce the signing of 26-year-old Ethan Chislett, an attacking midfielder known for his creative abilities.



Welcome to the Family!https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#WelcomeChislett pic.twitter.com/LSs8Uyx0nr — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 1, 2025

Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that they have signed left back Nkanyiso Shinga, striker Flavio Silva and Chislett. All three will travel with the Chiefs squad on Thursday for their pre-season camp in the Netherlands.

“These first three signings and more that will follow reflect the Club’s commitment to improving the squad depth and overall performance for the 2025/26 season,” said Chiefs in an article that appeared on their official website.

Chislett is the son of former Maritzburg United player Donovan Chislett, and was born in Durban, but has spent his entire club career up to now in England.

An attacking midfielder, Chislett has scored 40 goals and provided 16 assists in 242 appearances in English club football, according to transfermarkt.com.

‘I want to play for South Africa’

He previously stated that he wanted to move to South Africa to improve his chances of playing for Bafana Bafana.

“I want to play for South Africa … I know you can do that anywhere in the world, but I think the best opportunity would be to play in South Africa and represent South Africa, if that makes sense,” Chislett told FarPost.