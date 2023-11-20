Out-of-favour Pirates midfielder attracts interest

Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City are some of the clubs that are said to be interested in the midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe is said to be on the wish-list of several clubs in the DStv Premiership, who are eager to get the midfielder’s services.



Makaringe hasn’t really been used as much as before at Pirates, with the midfielder seeing much less game time since his arrival at the club in 2019 from Maritzburg United.



His situation has raised eyebrows of some clubs who are willing to get the midfielder with Sekhukhune United being one of the clubs said to be interested, as well as Polokwane City.



The 30-year-old Makaringe has made eight appearances for the Buccaneers this season, and he is not one of the key players in Jose Riveiro’s squad. However, according to a source, Makaringe not being a regular at Pirates doesn’t mean that he is not valued and not in the plans of the technical team, it is just that the level of competition at the club is high.



“They (Bucs management) already know that there are clubs that want Makaringe and its not only those two (Sekhukhune and Polokwane City),” said a source.



“They hear these things and people always talk. I guess that’s how it is with a lot people, once a player doesn’t play much they think that he is leaving the team and they want to enquire about his services. But, there hasn’t been any formal talks about Makaringe, he is a Pirates player,” said the source.



“I think these teams who want him should just make a formal offer and the club will decide on whether they still need him or not. Another thing is that everything depends on the player because he has a contract with the club.”