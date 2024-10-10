Chiefs’ Bvuma has no problem with foreign rivalry

'I believe it is entirley up to me if I make the (Chiefs) team or not,' said Bvuma on Thursday.

Bruce Bvuma has no problem fighting for his place in the Kaizer Chiefs team. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has weighed in on the foreign goalkeeper debate in the Premier Soccer League.

Bvuma has lost his place in the Amakhosi starting line-up this season to Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, but the 29 year-old does not feel he is in any sort of unfair position.

Only last month, SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss suggested in an interview that the PSL should look at limiting the amount of foreign goalkeepers in the league.

This came after Veli Mothwa’s high profile error in Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda. If Ronwen Williams is out injured, there is no clear number two right now who can step in.

Chiefs’ Bvuma – It is entirely up to me

Bvuma has previously been part of the Bafana squad, but is understandably not being considered while he is no longer playing at Chiefs.

“I believe it is entirley up to me if I make the (Chiefs) team or not,” said Bvuma on Thursday at Kaizer Chiefs training.

“It has nothing to do with having a foreign goalkeeper (Ntwari) in our team. For me it is just to put in the hard work, and when I get the chance to play (for Chiefs) I will be back in the national team again.”

Bvuma added that he had spoken to AmaZulu ‘keeper Mothwa after his error for Bafana against Uganda.

“Ronwen has been solid for his team and for his country, (but) I won’t say him not being around for the last qualifiers exposed our other goalkeepers,” added Bvuma.

“We are human beings and we all make mistakes. I spokle to Veli, he knows he could have done better but he will learn from his mistakes.

“I have made mistakes, Ronza (Williams) has made mistakes, no one is perfect. When you make a mistake you learn from it, that is how you get experience.”

Bvuma – If a goalkeeper is good enough, let him play

Goss suggested that the PSL could go the North African way of limiting the amount of foreign goalkeepers allowed in their leagues.

“I don’t think we can go the North Africa route,” said Bvuma, however.

“For me, if a goalkeeper is good enough, let him play. Look at Denis Onyango, he has been solid for the teams he played for. For me there is no problem with foreign goalkeepers coming and playing, as long as they do well.”