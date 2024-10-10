Morena seeks home comforts for Bafana against Congo-Brazzaville

'We need to convert our chances and defend well,' said Morena.

Thapelo Morena says Bafana need to improvew their defending against Congo-Brazzaville. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Thapelo Morena believes it is vital Bafana Bafana start with a home win against Congo-Brazzaville today, to make sure Tuesday’s away game against the same opponent is more open.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has targeted six points from the two Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which will make sure Bafana qualify for the Afcon finals with two games to spare.

Bafana’s disappointing draw

Bafana opened their Group K campaign last month with a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Uganda. Morena also believes the side need to improve their defending in today’s game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“I think we have been doing well away (Bafana did get a 3-2 win in South Sudan in their second qualifier last month),” Morena told Safa Media.

“If we can win at home the game will be more open in the second match. We need to convert our chances and defend well.”

Broos has already expressed his disappointment with Bafana’s performances in both of the opening Group K matches, and is looking for his team to return to the kind of form that saw them finish third at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Bafana also played well in World Cup qualifying after that, picking up four points against Nigeria and Zimbabwe – Morena scored twice against the Warriors in a 3-1 win.

But Bafana looked off the pace against Uganda and South Sudan.

“Training has been very good, the coach has emphasised our attitude, and what we have done in the past. He brought back the Afcon (finals) results,” added Morena.

“He showed us how we played, and the goals we conceded, and how many we have conceded from the Afcon to now. We have doubled our numbers (of goals conceded).

“It is something we have also looked at as players. We speak to each other and everyone wants to improve.”

Bafana’s Morena – ‘We watched Congo’

Morena says Bafana have also done their research on Congo-Brazzaville, who opened their Group K campaign with a 1-0 win over South Sudan at home and a 2-0 defeat in Uganda.

“The coach has given us information on the opponent, we have done our debrief,” added Morena.

“We know where we need to improve. We watched Congo play, the most important thing is to make sure we try and get our playing skills and structure right.”