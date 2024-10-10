Maema opens up about his lack of game time at Sundowns

“I'd like to believe that whoever is playing needs the support,” Maema said.

Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8, quarterfinal match against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 11 in Pretoria. Photo: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Neo Maema is hopeful of getting more game time when the Betway Premiership resumes.



The talented midfielder has been on the periphery of the Mamelodi Sundowns line-up so far this season.

The 28-year-old’s only appearance this season came in the MTN8 quarterfinal win over Polokwane City nearly two months ago.

Maema has not even made the match-day squad since their opening game of the season. The Brazilians will be away to Rise and Shine on October 27 following the conclusion of the FIFA International break.

“We can’t all play at the same time and the one that’s playing needs to make sure that he keeps the consistency when it comes to Sundowns. The amount of players we have, it’s interesting when it comes to midfielders because we give different things to the club.

“It’s up to the coach to choose so I can’t be standing here saying I want to be chosen every time. There’s a little bit of brotherhood in the team and the competition is definitely there but I’m glad that we push each other to win games.”

Maema has been a fan-favourite among the Masandawana faithful since he joined the team from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021. The attacking midfielder has vowed to fight for his place in the star-studded Sundowns team.

“I didn’t know that the fans love me that much but it’s nice to hear. Those are the people that I don’t want to disappoint as long as I’m a Sundowns player because I love the team so much so it gives me that confidence that I need to fight for my place,” he concluded.